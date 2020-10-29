Manchester Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,677,000 after buying an additional 461,179 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $218.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.48 and a 200-day moving average of $202.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $233.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.