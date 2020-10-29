Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

