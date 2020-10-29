Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $167.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $181.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.