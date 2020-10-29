Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after buying an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after buying an additional 597,606 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after buying an additional 674,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $681,161,000 after buying an additional 282,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $173.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average of $177.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

