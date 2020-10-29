Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $318,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 102.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.49. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $156.17 and a 1-year high of $236.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.