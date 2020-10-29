Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 112.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Energy Recovery worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 24.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 111.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 18.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $491.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.91. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $11.07.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.