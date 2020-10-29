Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 73.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 196,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 149,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

