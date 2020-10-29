Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $64,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 66.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.68.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $95.06 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

