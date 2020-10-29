Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,176,000 after buying an additional 273,552 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $109,631,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $94,652,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,466,000 after buying an additional 89,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock opened at $132.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $142.80.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

