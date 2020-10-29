Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton by 304.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,972,000 after buying an additional 1,720,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Peloton by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.48. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.00.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton’s revenue was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $24,249,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,282,382.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 979,996 shares of company stock worth $89,807,415.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $65.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

