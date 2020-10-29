Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock worth $69,756,194 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $291.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $336.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.54. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

