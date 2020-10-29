Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 48.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 163,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $118.47 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average of $119.66. The company has a market capitalization of $214.08 billion, a PE ratio of -191.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

