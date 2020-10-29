Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 11,314 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DRNA opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.54). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.65% and a negative net margin of 139.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at $900,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $97,969.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,343.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,635 shares of company stock valued at $801,882. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

