Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,709.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.13 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

