Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after acquiring an additional 621,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,664,000 after acquiring an additional 310,095 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.11.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

