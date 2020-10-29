Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 469,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 25,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $364.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

