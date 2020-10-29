Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,570,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,342,000 after purchasing an additional 889,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,060,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,919,000 after purchasing an additional 87,307 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,548,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,909,000 after purchasing an additional 778,902 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,342,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,894,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,117,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

