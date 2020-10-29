Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 136.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,569,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

PRU opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.