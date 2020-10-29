Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,142 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,360,053.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $232.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $240.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

