Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,197 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.04.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

