Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 625.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 326,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $197,604.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $349,199.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,578,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,130 shares of company stock worth $17,918,399. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

