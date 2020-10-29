Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after acquiring an additional 494,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $78.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.