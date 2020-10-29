Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $6,643,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,360,000 after acquiring an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.5% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

