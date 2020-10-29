Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,663 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after purchasing an additional 361,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $143.00 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

