Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $125.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

