Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 4,054 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 23.29, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

