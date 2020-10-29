Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 675 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 0.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $235.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.55 and a 200-day moving average of $247.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

