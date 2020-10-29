Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,721.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,812.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,812.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,044.41.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,954,337.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,553.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,849.14.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

