Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of OSH opened at $50.64 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($72.41). The business had revenue of $214.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Keck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.