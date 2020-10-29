Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $879,895,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $104,260,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 662.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,027 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $77,968,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,445,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $2,355,753.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,605.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $522,567.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.