Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth $383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 210.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a P/E ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 0.83. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

