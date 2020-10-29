Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manchester United.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 629.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the third quarter worth $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth $383,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manchester United by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 210.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MANU opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a P/E ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 0.83. Manchester United has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.45.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
See Also: Buy-Side Analysts
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.