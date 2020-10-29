Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.92% from the stock’s current price.

MANH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $87.64 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $106.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average is $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

