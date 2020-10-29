MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.79 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.70-3.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.70-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $30.25 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.91.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $310,700.00. Insiders have sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

