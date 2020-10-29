Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Raised to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Martinrea International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of MRETF opened at $7.52 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

