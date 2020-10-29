Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $359.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $359.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $364.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $349.97.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $291.38 on Monday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,567 shares of company stock worth $69,756,194 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 16,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.