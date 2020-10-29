Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 4.79. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Matador Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.25 to $12.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.