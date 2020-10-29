Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Maxim Integrated Products from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

MXIM stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $887,451.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,915 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,089,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,840,000 after purchasing an additional 208,952 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,349,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,022,000 after purchasing an additional 911,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,620,000 after acquiring an additional 327,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.