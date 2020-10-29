Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Short Interest Update

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, an increase of 10,690.5% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 0.33% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile
Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with taxable year ended December 31, 2017, company operated in a manner qualifying as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. Company serves as the general partner of Medalist Diversified Holdings, LP which was formed as a Delaware limited partnership on September 29, 2015.
