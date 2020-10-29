Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,517,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,847,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,340,000 after buying an additional 902,090 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,581,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,498,000 after buying an additional 1,460,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,353,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,640,000 after buying an additional 2,439,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after buying an additional 743,665 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of MPW opened at $17.19 on Thursday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

