MedicCoin (MEDIC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. MedicCoin has a market cap of $3,456.89 and $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00019887 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004465 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

