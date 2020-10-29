MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MediciNova stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNOV. BidaskClub upgraded MediciNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut MediciNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

