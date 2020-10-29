Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mediwound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). Mediwound posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 48.34% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%.

Several research firms have commented on MDWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mediwound from a “c-” rating to an “e+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of MDWD opened at $3.40 on Monday. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mediwound in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 68.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mediwound by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mediwound by 45.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 170,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

