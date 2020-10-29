MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of MD opened at $12.74 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.34. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $509.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, EVP Nicholas J. Nikolopoulos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 71,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after buying an additional 275,833 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 137,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 98,677 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 63,395 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

