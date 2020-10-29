MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

