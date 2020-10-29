Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $997.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

