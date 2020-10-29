Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $14,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 54,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,695 shares of company stock worth $836,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $102.54 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $116.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Microchip Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

