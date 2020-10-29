Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $245.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $228.01.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a market cap of $1,532.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

