Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

