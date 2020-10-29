Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.03.

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

