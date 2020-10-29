Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.
