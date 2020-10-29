Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $13.23 on Monday. Mission Produce has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

